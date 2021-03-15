DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- Flexible Electronics Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The global flexible electronics market is predicted to witness an upsurge in demand during the forecast period due to the rising consumer electronics industry, increasing industrialization, and growing consumer demand for portable, lightweight, and flexible smart electronics products and wearable devices. Moreover, a growing preference for flexible display panels in the manufacturing of tablets, smartphones, signage, smartwatches, and televisions for improved aesthetic appeal, portability, durability, and low-cost production is further surging the growth of the flexible electronics market size.



Flexible electronics are used in a large range of consumer and industrial product segments, such as displays, agricultural and environmental sensors, smartphones, human and health performance tools, security tags, strain gauges in bridges and equipment, and sensor componentry cars and airplanes, among others. As per the flexible electronics market report, the introduction of data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence with flexible electronics for improving digital intelligence is expected to create various new growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period. According to the flexible electronics market forecast, the factor hindering the growth of the flexible electronics market includes the easy availability of conventional rigid electronic products. Additionally, the increased cost of the photographic plate, circuit design, and wiring utilized in the flexible electronics and time taking and complex manufacturing process of flexible electronic products will hinder the growth of the market.



Flexible Electronics Market's leading Manufacturers:



- E Ink Holdings Inc.

- Blue Spark Technologies

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

- LG Electronics Inc.

- Imprint Energy

- Royole Corporation

- PragmatIC Semiconductor Limited

- AU Optronics Corp

- FlexEnable Limited

- Elephantech Inc.



Application Segment Drivers



Based on application, the display is anticipated to dominate the market due to the high adoption of Organic Light Emitting Diode- (OLED) based flexible displays, the strong demand for energy-efficient and flexible display-based consumer electronics, and increasing application of flexibles display in laptops, desktops, television, smartphones, notebooks, smartwatch, digital signage, wearable electronics, e-reader. In addition to this, flexible displays are lightweight, ultra-thin, portable, bendable, unbreakable, shatter-proof, and low energy consumption in comparison to conventional display technologies, which will further bolster the growth of the market.



End-User Segment Drivers



Based on end-user, healthcare is predicted to increase at a higher CAGR over the coming years due to the growing use of flexible electronics-based biomedical applications, such as light therapies, electronic skin, healthcare photonics, x-ray detectors, medical prosthetics, lab-on-chip devices, and other health monitoring devices. In addition to this, increasing advances in the introduction of sensors and 3D printing in flexible electronic devices for robotics and prosthetics utilized in the healthcare industry will further augment the growth of the market.



Flexible Electronics Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Application:



- Sensing

- Lighting

- Display

- Others



Segmentation by End-User:



- Consumer Electronics

- Automotive

- Healthcare

- Military and Defence

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



