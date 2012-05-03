Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- TechNavio’s analysts forecast the Global Flexible Endoscopy Devices market to reach US$3.0 billion by 2015 and the Global Flexible Endoscopy market to reach US$13.1 billion by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the advancement in Endoscopic Technologies. The Global Flexible Endoscopy Devices market has also been witnessing increased preference of flexible videoscopes over flexible fiberscopes. However, the navigation of flexible endoscopy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio’s report, the Global Flexible Endoscopy Devices Market 2011–2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the overall Flexible Endoscopy market landscape, which comprises flexible endoscopy devices, flexible endoscopy services, and flexible endoscopy accessories/consumables and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Fujifilm Corp., HOYA Corp., Medtronic Inc., and Olympus Medical Systems Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



