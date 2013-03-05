Global Flexible Glass Markets, 2013 and Beyond: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- This report from NanoMarkets quantifies the market opportunities for flexible glass over the next eight years. In the report, we examine the latest technologies, strategies, and technical developments of the flexible glass industry and identify the key applications in which flexible glass will generate revenue for the glass industry in the near- and mid-term. The report provides granular, eight-year volume (in area) and revenue ($ US millions) forecasts for this business.



“Flexible glass” is ultrathin glass that can—as the result of its thinness—be stored and used in roll form. The selling point of flexible glass is that, like plastic-based films, it can, at least in theory, provide a lighter weight, lower cost alternative to rigid glass, yet deliver the superior barrier performance, transparency, temperature stability, and familiarity of glass.



The opportunities for flexible glass include the following:



- Flexible glass has a role to play in reducing costs and improving marketability through enabling the production lighter weight products. Enabling lighter weight products is particularly important in mobile computing applications like smart phones and tablets, but it is also of critical importance in many photovoltaics (PV) applications, particularly building-integrated PV.

- Flexible glass is emerging as a leading candidate for encapsulation of sensitive electronics, particularly in OLED displays, OLED lighting, and organic and dye-sensitized cell PV applications. Flexible glass can enable encapsulation with higher performance, and potentially easier to implement, than some advanced multilayer barrier systems proposed for use in PV and displays.

- In addition, flexible glass will enable future roll-to-roll (R2R) production of flexible displays, OLED lighting, flexible PV, and other flexible electronics. In this report, suppliers of flexible glass will find guidance for how – and when – this material will fit into the R2R electronics space.



Applications for flexible glass covered by this report include: displays, PV, OLED lighting, and various flexible electronics products (sensors, chips, etc.). NanoMarkets has provided coverage of flexible glass for several years as part of a larger focus on advanced materials for the display, lighting, and solar panel markets.



