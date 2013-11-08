Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Flexible Packaging Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Flexible Packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 4.95 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in demand for convenience in packaging. The Global Flexible Packaging market has also been witnessing the growing concern for environmentally friendly packaging. However, the highly fragmented market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Flexible Packaging Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, Europe, North America, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Flexible Packaging market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Bemis Co. Inc., Berry Plastics Group Inc., Sealed Air Corp., and Sigma Plastics Group.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are AEP Industries Inc., Amcor Ltd., Ball Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Exopack LLC, Hood Packaging Corp., Printpack Inc., Rexam plc, and Sonoco Products Co.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145532/global-flexible-packaging-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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