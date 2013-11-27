Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Global Floating LNG (FLNG) Trends Outlook and Investment Prospects to 2020 - Over $70 Billion Capital Investments to Float Offshore



Global Floating LNG (FLNG) Trends Outlook and Investment Prospects to 2020- Over $70 Billion Capital Investments to Float Offshore is a unique and comprehensive research work on global floating LNG industry.



The report from LNGANALYSIS quotes that ‘over $70 Billion will be spent on FLNG projects between 2012 and 2020, averaging at $8.3 Billion per year with investment peaking in 2017’. The research work focuses on the accelerating pace of change in FLNG markets, technologies, investment scenarios- and what this means for operators, constructors, consumers, investors and policy makers. Amidst tight market conditions in global LNG industry, the report provides detailed outlook into global FLNG markets.



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The compulsory guide for companies involved in FLNG markets identifies the key trends, drivers and challenges along with detailed annual outlook of each of the market to 2020. It also evaluates potential investment and new entry/ expansion opportunities in all the emerging and existing FLNG markets. Technology insights and developments, current status of terminals (FEED, FID, EPC), competition, latest industry developments are analyzed in detail. Global planned Floating liquefaction and regasification projects in the industry along with outlook of capital expenditure, capacity, competition, supply-demand, market structure to 2020 are detailed in the report.



The report ensures that you do not fall behind in the race of investing in FLNG industry and ensures that your investments are focused in correct locations. Through detailed analysis on each of the segment of global FLNG value chain, the report enables you to identify key markets, companies, technologies and facilities being used in global and regional FLNG industry. The research work is designed in a user friendly style and ensures that reader with limited prior knowledge of FLNG technologies and concepts also can get detailed and focused insights into the industry.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1 TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Over $75 Billion to be Spent on FLNG Industry between 2012 and 2020

2.1.1 Global FLNG Capex to Peak in 2017

2.1.2 Asia Pacific to Attract Largest Capital Investments Worldwide to 2020

2.2 Global Floating Regasification Capacity to Account for 15% of Total LNG Capacity in 2020



3 GLOBAL FLNG INDUSTRY OUTLOOK TO 2020

3.1 Global FLNG Snapshot, 2013

3.2 Global FLNG Liquefaction and Regasification Capacity Forecast, 2005-2020

3.2.1 Global FLNG Liquefaction Capacity Forecast to 2020

3.2.2 Global FLNG Regasification Capacity Forecast to 2020

3.2.3 Forecasted FLNG Liquefaction Capacity by Region, 2015-2020

3.2.4 Historical and Forecasted FLNG Regasification Capacity by Region, 2005-2020



4 FLNG TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENTS

4.1 Mooring Systems

4.1.1 Internal Turret Mooring Systems

4.1.2 External Turret Mooring Systems

4.1.3 Disconnectable Turret Mooring Systems

4.1.4 Spread Turret Mooring Systems

4.1.5 Tower Yoke Mooring Systems

4.1.6 Conventional Buoy Systems

4.2 Offloading Systems

4.2.1 Side-by-Side Offloading

4.2.2 Single Point Offloading

4.2.3 Tandem Offloading



5 GLOBAL PLANNED FLNG PROJECTS- FEED RESULTS, FID AND NEXT DEVELOPMENT PHASES

5.1 Planned FLNG Liquefaction Projects- Current Status

5.2 Planned FLNG Regasification Projects- Current Status



6 GLOBAL FLNG ANNUAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OUTLOOK, 2012- 2020

6.1 Global FLNG Capex Outlook by Type, 2012- 2020

6.2 Global FLNG Capex Outlook by Region, 2012- 2020

6.3 Terminal wise Capex Details- Liquefaction

6.4 Terminal wise Capex Details- Regasification



7 ASIA PACIFIC FLNG INDUSTRY OUTLOOK TO 2020

7.1 Asia Pacific FLNG Trends and Investment Drivers

7.1.1 Asia Pacific Contributes to 46% of Global FLNG Export Capacity and 33% of Global FLNG Import Capacity by 2020

7.1.2 Asia Pacific Buyers plan New FLNG Terminals Amidst Limited Cross-Country Pipelines

7.1.3 Robust growth in Gas demand Forces Indonesia to plan new FLNG Import plants

7.1.4 Australian Companies keen on Developing FLNG Plants as Base Load Terminals Face Cost and Labor Challenges

7.1.5 Papua New Guinea Plans to Develop its First FLNG Plant by 2017

7.2 Asia Pacific FLNG- Overview



8 EUROPE FLNG MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2020

8.1 Europe FLNG Trends and Investment Drivers to 2020

8.1.1 Despite Slow Economic Growth, FLNG Investments in the Region Remain Steady

8.1.2 European FLNG regasification capacity to more than triple by 2020

8.1.3 Grupo Falcione to Lead Europe FLNG Market in 2020

8.1.4 Seven European Countries Plan Floating Terminals to Gain from the US LNG Supplies

8.1.5 Europe to Invest 16% of LNG Regasification Investments in Offshore Terminals

8.2 Europe FLNG- Overview



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9 MIDDLE EAST AFRICA FLNG MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2020

9.1 Middle East Africa FLNG Trends and Investment Drivers to 2020

9.1.1 KNPC Continues to lead the Middle East Africa FLNG Market

9.1.2 Israel Moors the Temporary FSRU till First Gas Supplies from Tamar/Dalit Fields

9.1.3 Iraq to Award EPC Contract for Iraq LNG Terminal Planned to Reduce Gas Flaring

9.1.4 Bahrain Plans new FSRU Terminal amidst Soaring Gas Demand

9.1.5 South African Oil and Gas Major Petro SA Plans to Announce EPC Tenders for Mossel Bay FLNG in 2013

9.2 Middle East Africa FLNG- Overview



10 NORTH AMERICA FLNG MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2020

10.1 North America FLNG Trends and Investment Drivers to 2020

10.1.1 Excelerate Plans the first Floating Liquefaction Terminal in the US

10.1.2 Shale Gas Developments Stall Almost All Planned Investments in North America FLNG regasification industry

10.1.3 North America planning $10.2 Billion Capex for FLNG Export Projects

10.1.4 The US Continues to dominate the Global FLNG Industry in Short Term Future

10.1.5 North America LNG Import Prices Continue to Be the Lowest Globally

10.2 North America FLNG Industry- Key Statistics of 2013 and 2020



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