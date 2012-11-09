Global Flow Control Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Analysts forecast the Global Flow Control market to grow at a CAGR of 4.51 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from process industries. The Global Flow Control market has also been witnessing an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, the lack of product differentiation among competitors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Flow Control Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Flow Control market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include ITT Corp., Flowserve Corp., Tyco International Ltd., and Emerson Electric Co.



Other Vendors mentioned in the report are KSB AG, Sulzer Ltd., Grundfos A/S, GE Co., Pentair Inc., Kitz Corp., Cameron International Corp., IMI plc., Ebara Corp., Weir Group plc., and Schlumberger Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are the key trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



