Global Flow Imaging Microscopy or Dynamic Image Analysis Market Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.4% over the Forecast Period of 2019-2025

Market Growth is Driven by Benefits of Flow Imaging Microscopy Over other Particle Analyzers



Market growth is largely driven by the advantages of flow imaging microscopy over other particle analyzers. Most particle analyzers provide only a distribution of particle size. The FlowCam gives 40 different measurements for each particle, as quickly as the other systems give only one measurement-size. Flow imaging is a superior tool for rapid and thorough particle analysis of ELP coacervates in solution. FlowCam also offers more advanced shape measurements – including circularity, convexity, fiber curl, and symmetry – which help to distinguish between particle types that may have almost identical sizes. All these beneficial features are giving an edge over the particle analyzers, which in turn driving the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market.



Biologics are Estimated to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of sample type, sample diversion, and end-user. On the basis of the sample type, the sub-markets include small molecules, biologics, and other sample types. On the basis of sample diversion, the sub-markets include wet dispersion and dry dispersion. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other end-users.



Among the sample type segment, biologics will influence the market substantially due to the rising demand for flow imaging microscopy in biotechnology companies owing to the significant impact of particle sizes on the safety and efficacy of biologics. The key advantage of biologics over small molecules is that they mimic the normal complex function(s) of proteins within the body, which often cannot be replicated by a small molecule, inherently foreign to the body.



Major Key Players Profiled in the Report



The key players featured in the report are Fluid Imaging Technologies Inc., Occhio GmbH, Fritsch GmbH, ProteinSimple, Inc., Sympatec GmbH, RETSCH GmbH, Bio-Techne Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Micromeritics Instruments Corporation, Microtrac Inc., and Other Companies.



New Troduct Launch by Bio-techne – CE-SDS PLUS



In January 2019, ProteinSimple, Bio-Techne announced the launch of the CE-SDS PLUS system for its ProteinSimple-branded Maurice™ platform. The usability of Maurice's proprietary cartridge and reduces undesirable protein fragmentation during separation. The CE-SDS PLUS system includes a new cartridge, a novel sample buffer, and a new version of 'Compass for iCE' software. These advances will enable researchers to obtain superior data consistency, significantly increased injection number per cartridge and more accurate analysis of proteins susceptible to fragmentation.



About Infinium Global Research

The Infinium Global research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The flow imaging microscopy or dynamic imaging analysis market report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic imaging analysis market.