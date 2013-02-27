Global Fluid Treatment Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Fluid Treatment market to reach US$259.77 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from developing countries. The Global Fluid Treatment market has also been witnessing an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, the increasing price war among the competitors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Fluid Treatment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Fluid Treatment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Pentair Ltd., Flowserve Corp., GE Co., and ITT Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Nalco Holdings Co. (Ecolab Inc.), Ashland Inc., Babcock and Wilcox Co., BASF SE, Cameron International Corp., Clyde Union Inc., Danaher Corp., Donaldson Co., Dow Chemical Co., Ebara Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Grundfos A/S, IMI plc., Kitz Corp., KSB AG, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., Tyco International Ltd., Weir Group plc.



