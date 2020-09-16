Global Fluorocarbon Elastomer (FKM) Market Overview 2014 - 2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Fluorocarbon Elastomer (FKM) Market Study Report and Market Model.



Global demand for fluorocarbon elastomers (FKM) is driven in large part by the development of the automotive, aerospace and industrial uses and to a lesser degree by other applications like oil & gas, semiconductor. Of the total FKM consumed in 2019, more than 60% were used for automotive applications followed by industrial uses accounting for more than 14% of the total.



Asia-Pacific is the biggest market at a global level. The region has benefited as some of the automotive and electrical & electronics manufacturing has seen a shift from Western Europe to Asia-Pacific countries like China, India, Vietnam, South Korea and other southeast Asian countries. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at more than 4% in the long-term forecast.



Global Fluorocarbon Elastomer Market, By Application

- O-rings

- Gaskets

- Seals & Hoses

- Complex Molding Parts

- Others

Global Fluorocarbon Elastomer Market, By End Use Industry

- Automotive

- Aerospace

- Oil & Gas

- Industrial

- Others



The Fluorocarbon Elastomer market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- Fluorocarbon Elastomer Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Fluorocarbon Elastomer Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Application and End Use Industry

- Capacity & Production

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



