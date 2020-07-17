Global Fluorocarbon Elastomers (Fkm) Demand Is Expected to Grow as Markets Show Improvements and Automotive and Industrial Production Starts

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has revised its Global Fluorocarbon Elastomers (FKM)Market Study Report and Market Model. This report forms a part of the Elastomers Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting and covers the impact of COVID 19 and the fluctuations in the crude oil prices. All the exisiting capacities, plant wise operating rates and production has been included as a part of the study.



Global demand for fluorocarbon elastomers (FKM) is driven in large part by the development of the automotive, aerospace and industrial uses and to a lesser degree by other applications like oil & gas, semiconductor. Of the 32897 tons of FKM consumed in 2017, about 62% were used for automotive applications followed by industrial uses accounting for more than 14% of the total FKM demand.



Key demand drivers for FKM have been their application in automotive end-use especially, seals & hoses aerospace, industrial, oil & gas & other end-uses. In 2017, automotive applications constituted the largest demand for fluorocarbon elastomer (FKM) accounting for nearly 62% of the total demand followed by industrial applications (including chemicals & petrochemicals and energy & power). The global fluorocarbon elastomers was valued at USD 1,113 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,518 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.9%.



The revised Fluorocarbon elastomers (FKM) – 2020 Market study covers:

Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- Fluorocarbon Elastomers (FKM) Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Fluorocarbon Elastomers (FKM)Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



https://prismaneconsulting.com/report_details/11/Global-Fluorocarbon-Elastomer-(FKM)-Market-Study-2014---2030

