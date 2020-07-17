Global Fluoroelastomers Demand Is Expected to Grow as Markets Show Improvements and Automotive and Industrial Production Starts

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has revised its Global Fluoroelastomers Market Study Report and Market Model. This report forms a part of the Elastomers Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting and covers the impact of COVID 19 and the fluctuations in the crude oil prices. All the existing capacities, plant wise operating rates and production has been included as a part of the study.



The global fluoroelastomers demand has grown at an aggregate rate of 3.8% per annum between 2010 and 2017. According to Prismane Consulting global Fluoropolymers & Fluoroelastomers market model, utilization rates for fluoroelastomers globally averaged nearly at about 63% in 2017. The operating rates have declined in comparison to the pre-recession levels as a new global size production capacities came on-stream from 2010 onwards. The demand for fluoroelastomers was affected in 2008-2009 with market contracting by an average of more than 5%, however, the demand recovered steadily after that and reached its pre-recession level by 2010. In 2010, global demand exhibited strong growth, resulting in an improvement in the global utilization rate to around 70%. The perfluoroelastomers capacities have almost been operating at full rates.



FKM accounted for the largest share in terms of overall fluoroelastomers market with a share of more than 90% in 2017. The second biggest demand was for fluorosilicone elastomers (FVMQ) accounting for less than 10% followed by perfluoroelastomers accounting for a very small share of 0.3%.



The revised Fluoroelastomers – 2020 Market study covers:

Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- Fluoroelastomers Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Fluoroelastomers Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



