Global Fluoroelastomers Market Study, 2014-2030

The global fluoroelastomers market has grown at an aggregate rate of 3.8% per annum between 2010 and 2019. Utilization rates for fluoroelastomers globally averaged nearly at about 65% in 2018. The operating rates have declined in comparison to the pre-recession levels as new global size production capacities have come on-stream from 2010 onwards. FKM accounted for the largest share in terms of overall fluoroelastomers market with a share of more than 90% in 2017.



Global Fluoro Elastomer Market, By Type

- Fluorocarbon Elastomer (FKM)

- Fluorosilicone Elastomer (VMQ)

- Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM)

- Others

Global Fluoro Elastomer Market, By Application

- O-rings

- Gaskets

- Seals & Hoses

- Complex Molding Parts

- Others

Global Fluoro Elastomer Market, By End Use Industry

- Automotive

- Aerospace

- Industrial

- Oil & Gas

- Others



The Fluoroelastomers market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- Fluoroelastomers Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Fluoroelastomers Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type, Application and End Use Industry

- Capacity & Production

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



