Global Fluoropolymer Market in the Healthcare Industry 2012-2016: ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Fluoropolymer market in the Healthcare industry to grow at a CAGR of 7.57 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the unique properties of fluoropolymer. The Global Fluoropolymer market in the Healthcare industry has also been witnessing the trend of increasing mergers and acquisitions. However, the availability of alternative materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Fluoropolymer market in the Healthcare industry, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Fluoropolymer market landscape in the Healthcare industry and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AGC Chemicals Americas Inc., Arkema S.A., E. I. duPont de Nemours and Co., Daikin Industries Ltd., and Dyneon L.L.C.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Chicago Gasket Co., Dongyue Group Ltd., Flontech USA LLC, Fluoro-Plastics Inc., Zeus Industrial Products Inc., Gore (WL) and Associates Inc., Shandong Dongyue Polymer Material Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corp., and Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC.



