Fast Market Research recommends "Global Fluoropolymers Market Analysis by Product Types, Applications, & Geography - Trends & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2012 -- Fluoropolymers are specialized polymeric materials witnessing strong market growth. This growth is driven by the end-user markets where fluoropolymers are extensively used owing to their unique properties and superior performance characteristics. Fluoropolymers possess excellent properties such as superior electrical insulation, advanced chemical, and thermal resistance in demanding environments, good weathering properties, enhanced purity, high resistance to solvents, acids and bases, low coefficient of friction, etc. These superior properties makes them suitable for use in a wide range of applications in industries such as automotives, electronics, chemical processing, Houseware, medical, etc.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This study estimates the global market of fluoropolymers by the end of 2016. North America is the most dominant market for fluoropolymers owing to significant demand from the U.S. and growing wire and cable market where fluoropolymers are used as jacketing material and primary insulation material. Fluoropolymers are also used in fiber optic cables. FEP and PVDF are the fastest growing product types in these applications. PVDF is expected to grow at a brisk pace in North America as it is increasingly being used in lithium-ion batteries, architectural coating applications, and as a jacketing material in fiber optic cables. Growing chemical processing, cookware, bakeware, and medical market are also expected to help the North American fluoropolymers market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing markets for fluoropolymers where growth is driven by the key countries such as China, Japan, and India.
This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global fluoropolymers market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major geographic regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World that include key growth regions such as China and India. Major countries with the market volume and revenue are covered for each of the region. Competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the market has been discussed in detail. The top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Adhesives & Sealants Market by Type, Applications, Trends, & Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Global MDI, TDI and Polyurethane Market by Type, Applications, Prices, Regulations Trends & Forecasts 2011-2016
- Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-pesticides and Adjuvants), Geography, Price Trends and Global Forecasts (2011-2016)
- Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by Types, Applications, Trends & Forecasts(2011-2016)
- Seed Treatment Market Trends and Global Forecasts (2011-2016)
- Water Treatment Chemicals Market By Types, Applications, Trends & Global Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Biodegradable Plastics Market: by Types (Starch, PLA, PHA, PCL, and PBS), Applications, Regulations, Prices, Trends & Forecast (2011 - 2016)
- Global Carbon Nanotubes Market - SWCNTS, MWCNTS, Technology, Applications, Trends & Outlook (2011 - 2016)
- Global Lactic Acid & Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market by Applications and Potential Opportunities (2011-2016)
- Global Building Insulation Market by Materials & Applications (2011 - 2016)