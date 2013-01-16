Global Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-arms market to grow at a CAGR of 2.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high demand for pain management. The Global Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-arms market has also been witnessing the convergence of radiography and fluoroscopy systems. However, the threat from other imaging modalities could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-arms Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-arms market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and Siemens AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are F&M Control, Hologic Inc., Imaging3 Inc., OrthoScan Inc., Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corp., Toshiba Medical Systems Corp., Xograph Healthcare Ltd., and Ziehm Imaging GmbH.



