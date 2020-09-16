Global Fluorosilicone Elastomer (FVMQ) Market Study 2014 - 2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Fluorosilicone Elastomers (FVMQ) Market Study Report and Market Model.



The global demand for fluorosilicone elastomers (FVMQ) is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5% in the long-term forecast till 2030. The global average operating rates were estimated to be lower than 60%. The fluorosilicone elastomers demand is estimated to reach 5049 tons by 2025 owing to the growth in automotive as a result of car build and partly increase use of fluorosilicone elastomer for better efficiency. Developments in the aerospace and industrial sector are also expected to add to the growth.



Global Fluorosilicone Elastomer Market, By Application

- O-rings

- Gaskets

- Seals & Hoses

- Complex Molding Parts

- Others

Global Fluorosilicone Elastomer Market, By End Use Industry

- Automotive

- Aerospace

- Oil & Gas

- Industrial

- Others



The Fluorosilicone Elastomers market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- Fluorosilicone Elastomers Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Fluorosilicone Elastomers Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Application and End Use Industry

- Capacity & Production

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



For more information about this report Click Here



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



Contact Us:

Mr. Tejas Shah

Chemicals & Energy, Prismane Consulting

Tel: +91-20-67277711/12

Email: sales@prismaneconsulting.com