Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Flywheel Energy Storage market to grow at a CAGR of 12.35 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing investment in smart grid construction. The Global Flywheel Energy Storage market has also been witnessing increasing investment in energy storage technology. However, the lack of familiarity with flywheel technologies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Flywheel Energy Storage market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Active Power Inc., Amber Kinetics Inc., Beacon Power LLC, and VYCON Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Power Thru, Power Tree Corp., and Boeing Management Co.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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