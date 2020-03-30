Global Folding Bikes Market Report: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast in This Composites Market to 2025 – Brompton, Bobbin, Independent Fabrication, Raleigh Evo-2

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Folding bikes are usually smaller than a conventional bicycle and as the name suggest can be folded up or otherwise reduced into a more convenient size/shape. Folding bike is a fast growing bicycle category owing to its various practical and plausible uses in personal mobility as well recreation. Transparency Market Research (TMR) reveals that the global market for folding bikes is set to surge at a CAGR of xx% during 2019 to 2025 and reach a valuation of US$ xxxx Mn by 2026-end. Folding bikes are finding practical uses is recreation and daily life.



The global Folding Bikes market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Increasing awareness about health and growing concerns over global pollution is expected reflected favourably on the global folding bikes market in the forthcoming years. In addition, folding bikes are gaining popularity among people who are shifting towards healthy and eco-friendly solutions that also carry an element of style. The growth trend is likely to continue with more people inclining towards healthy and green living. On the other hand, challenges associated with design, safety and performance limitation remain a major growth deterrent. Factors as such as expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=77907



Segment by Key players:

- Brompton

- Bobbin

- Independent Fabrication

- Raleigh Evo-2

- Bickerton Junction 1707 City

- Dawes Diamond

- Tern Bicycles

- Dahon



Segment by Type:

- Mid-fold

- Vertical Fold

- Triangle Hinge

- Magnet Folding and Suspension System



Segment by Application:

- Sports

- Fitness

- Commercial



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=77907



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. FOLDING BIKES Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. FOLDING BIKES Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. FOLDING BIKES Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global FOLDING BIKES Market Forecast

4.5.1. FOLDING BIKES Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. FOLDING BIKES Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. FOLDING BIKES Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global FOLDING BIKES Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. FOLDING BIKES Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global FOLDING BIKES Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. FOLDING BIKES Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global FOLDING BIKES Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. FOLDING BIKES Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global FOLDING BIKES Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. FOLDING BIKES Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global FOLDING BIKES Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=77907



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.