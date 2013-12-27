Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Folding Carton Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Folding Carton market to grow at a CAGR of 4.96 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in demand for packaged food and beverages. The Global Folding Carton market has also been witnessing the increase in the number of product innovations. However, the capital intensive business could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Folding Carton Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Folding Carton market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space are Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, MeadWestvaco Corp., and RockTenn Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Amcor Ltd., Arkay Packaging Corp., Atlas Holding LLC, Belmark Inc., Cascades Inc., Colorpack GmbH, International Paper Co., Sonoco Products Co., Ultra-tech Printing Co., and Van Genechten Group.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/148218/global-folding-carton-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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