Global Food Additives Market Research Report 2016 Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Global Food Additives market to grow at a CAGR of 3.57 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growth in the demand for food and beverages in the forecast period. The Global Food Additives market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for functional foods that are superior in quality and nutritional value. However, the market is highly fragmented and this could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Food Additives Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Food Additives in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, its market landscape, and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., and Givaudan S.A.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Associated British FoodsPlc (ABF), Cargill Texturizing Solutions, CSM N.V., Kerry Group Plc, Novozymes A/S, Royal DSM N.V., and Sensient Technologies Corporation.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



