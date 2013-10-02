Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Food and Beverage Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 2013-2014 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Global Food and Beverage Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 20132014 is a new report by that analyzes how global food and beverage industry companies procurement expenditure, business strategies, and practices are set to change in 20132014. This report provides data and analysis on category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities for leading purchase decision makers in the global food and beverage industry. Furthermore, it provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets and how spending will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior; it also identifies future growth, key consumer trends, M&A, and e-procurement in the global food and beverage industry. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in the global food and beverage industry, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities and provides access to information categorized by region and size.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from exclusive panel of leading global food and beverage industry C-level executives, and provides data and analysis on expenditure, procurement, and developments within the global food and beverage industry. This report includes key topics such as global food and beverage industry expenditure, procurement behaviors and strategies, the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets, and how spending will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior. This report identifies the threats and opportunities within the global food and beverage industry, economic outlook trends, key consumer trends, and business confidence among global food and beverage industry C-level executives.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

C-level respondents from the global food and beverage industry expect increased levels of consolidation, with 60% of respondents projecting that there will be either a significant increase or an increase in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities in 2013.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

C-level executives from food and beverage companies expect an increase in consolidation activity due to the increasing cost of raw materials, business expansions, lack of skilled workforce, structural changes, to leverage economies of scale, plant closures, and the development of new products.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Global Food and Beverage Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 20132014 is a new report by that analyzes how global food and beverage industry companies procurement expenditure, business strategies, and practices are set to change in 20132014. This report provides data and analysis on category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities for leading purchase decision makers in the global food and beverage industry. Furthermore it provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets and how spending will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior; it also identifies future growth, key consumer trends, M&A, and e-procurement in the global food and beverage industry. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in the global food and beverage industry, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities and provides access to information categorized by region and size.



Key Features and Benefits

Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations in 2013, and make informed business decisions.



Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.



Uncover key challenges and opportunities, and identify the key actions required to maintain and win buyer business.



Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how supplier budgets are changing and the direction of spending in the future. Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customers changing needs.



Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the behavior and changing strategies of industry buyers.



Key Market Issues

Global C-level respondents consider China, India, and Brazil to offer the largest growth potential among emerging markets in 20132014.



Pressure on margins, customer price sensitivity, volatility and increase in input costs, and regulatory changes are the most immediate business concerns identified by C-level respondents.



The projected average size of global annual procurement budgets for C-level respondents is US$150.2 million in 2013, compared with US$53.7 million in 2012.



According to C-level respondents, level of service, price, and delivery lead times are considered very important factors when selecting a supplier.



According to C-level respondents, the top three expected consumer trends in 2013 across the global food and beverage industry are health and wellness, convenience, and the addition of local products.



Key Highlights

Across the global food and beverage industry, the top three expected key changes in business structure, as identified by C-level respondents, are the addition of new products and services, improving operational efficiency, and to expand in emerging markets.



An analysis of responses by global food and beverage industry C-level respondents reveals that new product development, machinery and equipment purchase, and IT infrastructure development will record significant increases in capital expenditure in 2013.



Of all C-level respondents, 71% expect an increase in supplier prices, 10% expect a somewhat decrease, and 18% expect no change.



According to 30% of C-level respondents from global food and beverage companies, headcounts in their organizations in 2013 are expected to increase steadily by up to 2% of their current workforce.



C-level respondents consider Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong, the US, South Korea, and Australia to offer the largest growth potential among developed markets in 20132014.



Companies Mentioned



Sino Agro Food, Kerry, SPoT Coffee, Berlin Packaging, CSM, Danone, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola FEMSA, Starbucks, Burton's Biscuit, Evol Foods, Arla, Yashili International, Nestl, Insignia Technologies, Peer Foods Group, Trinchero Family Estates, Tingyi Holding, Sonoco Protective Solutions, Origin Agritech, Cargill, Allied Blenders and Distillers, ForeverGreen, Davisco Foods International, Hain Celestial, SanTan Brewing, World of Whiskey, Zhongpin, Island Abbey Foods, Reichel Foods, Boylan Bottling, Coyote Kitchen, Barry Callebaut, Calbee, ZhL, Polska Foods, The Dalmore distillery, New Belgium Brewing, Olymel, Brown-Forman, Patties Foods, NetSuite, Purity Soft Drinks, Varun Beverages International, Portola Packaging, FoodLink, Cono Sur Vineyards and Winery and Bosch Packaging Technology



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143179/global-food-and-beverage-industry-ceo-business-outlook-survey-2013-2014.html

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