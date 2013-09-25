Global Food and Beverage Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey Report 2013-2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Global Food and Beverage Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 20132014 is a new report by Canadean that analyzes how global food and beverage industry companies procurement expenditure, business strategies, and practices are set to change in 20132014. This report provides data and analysis on category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities for leading purchase decision makers in the global food and beverage industry. Furthermore, it provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets and how spending will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior; it also identifies future growth, key consumer trends, M&A, and e-procurement in the global food and beverage industry. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in the global food and beverage industry, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities and provides access to information categorized by region and size.



Click Here for Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-food-and-beverage-industry-ceo-business-outlook-survey-2013-2014-report.html



Global Food and Beverage Industry CEO Business Outlook Survey 20132014 is a new report by Canadean that analyzes how global food and beverage industry companies procurement expenditure, business strategies, and practices are set to change in 20132014. This report provides data and analysis on category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities for leading purchase decision makers in the global food and beverage industry. Furthermore it provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets and how spending will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior; it also identifies future growth, key consumer trends, M&A, and e-procurement in the global food and beverage industry. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in the global food and beverage industry, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities and provides access to information categorized by region and size.



Browse All Countrywise Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/country.html



Key Features and Benefits



Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations in 2013, and make informed business decisions.

Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.

Uncover key challenges and opportunities, and identify the key actions required to maintain and win buyer business.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how supplier budgets are changing and the direction of spending in the future. Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customers changing needs.

Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the behavior and changing strategies of industry buyers.



Key Market Issues



Global C-level respondents consider China, India, and Brazil to offer the largest growth potential among emerging markets in 20132014.

Pressure on margins, customer price sensitivity, volatility and increase in input costs, and regulatory changes are the most immediate business concerns identified by C-level respondents.

The projected average size of global annual procurement budgets for C-level respondents is US$150.2 million in 2013, compared with US$53.7 million in 2012.

According to C-level respondents, level of service, price, and delivery lead times are considered very important factors when selecting a supplier.

According to C-level respondents, the top three expected consumer trends in 2013 across the global food and beverage industry are health and wellness, convenience, and the addition of local products.



Global Industrial Robotics Market in Food and Beverage Industry 2012-2016 - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-industrial-robotics-market-in-food-and-beverage-industry-2012-2016-report.html



Global Industrial Robotics market in the Food and Beverage industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to increase productivity. The market has also been witnessing the emergence of next-generation industrial robots. However, a continuous decline in the vendors' profit margin could pose a challenge to the growth of the market. Industrial Robotics Market in the Food and Beverage Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Industrial Robotics Market in the Food and Beverage Industry in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, and its growth prospects in the coming years.



Global Food and Beverage Survey 2013-2014 - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-food-and-beverage-survey-2013-2014-market-trends-buyer-spend-and-procurement-strategies-in-the-global-food-and-beverage-industry-report.html



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading food and beverage industry companies. The report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of the industry outlook and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013-2014. Additionally, this report also presents comparative analysis between four years of survey results. Furthermore, it not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also understands the critical factors influencing supplier selection and forecasts the possible changes in procurement budgets of food and beverage manufacturers.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz (http://www.researchmoz.us/) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/