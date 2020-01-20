Global Food and Beverage Sterilizing Agent Market- Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast: 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Infinium global research has recently published a report on "Food and Beverage Sterilizing Agent Market (Type - Hydrogen Peroxide, and Peracetic Acid; Application - Dairy Ingredients, Beverages, Cereals & Pulses, Meat & Poultry, and Dried Fruits & Vegetables): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The report finds that the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Get Sample Report Copy for Market Insights @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/12992



Demographic Shifts Including Migration, Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles Influencing the Growth of the Food and Beverage Sterilizing Agent Industry



Food and beverage sterilizing agents are used to protect the food products from getting contaminated by microorganisms. Demographic shifts including migration, urbanization and changing lifestyles influencing the growth of the global food and beverage sterilizing agent market. In the food processing, sector hydrogen peroxide is the first choice sterilant as it has the ability to act as a sterilizing as well as an oxidizing agent in the Food and beverage. However, the negative impact of consuming hydrogen peroxide along with stringent government rules and regulations for the food industry is expected to affect the growth of the market. Nonetheless, enhancement in the adoption of sterilizing techniques or agents to increase the shelf life of processed food products which in turn attract the consumers towards the packaged food product is expected to create the demand for the global food and beverage sterilizing market.



Food and Beverage Sterilizing Agent Industry: Segmentation



This report gives an in-depth analysis of the global food and beverage sterilizing market focus on market opportunities alongside the trends driving the market. The report on global food and beverage sterilizing agent market covers segments such as type and application. Based on type the sub-markets include hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acids. Hydrogen peroxide acts as an antimicrobial agent and grabs a major microbial share in the market. The peracetic acid segment is anticipated to grow over the forecast period owing to its benefits in food processing techniques ranging from meat and poultry to cereals and pulses.



Request a Discount on Standard Prices of this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/12992



Based on the application, the sub-markets include dairy ingredients, beverages, cereals & pulses meat & poultry and dried food and vegetables. Sterilization is used to treat all types of food products. Sterilized milk may be defined as homogenized milk which has been heated to a temperature of 1000c or above for such lengths of time that it remains fit for human consumption for at least 7 days at room temperatures. The market for dairy products is expected to rise to owe to hike in consumer awareness towards the nutritional value of dairy products supported by the adoption of a healthy lifestyle. Sterilization techniques help in eliminating harmful microbial organisms in slaughterhouses that supply beef and pork. Meat and poultry segment is the second largest segment in influencing the growth of the food and beverage sterilizing agent market.



Food and Beverage Sterilizing Agent Market: Competitive Landscape



Some of the major key players in the market are Arkema, Steris, Hansol Chemical, Mitsubishi, Solvay, Evonik Industries, OCI Company Ltd., Peroxy Chem, Taekwang Industry Company Ltd. Arkema announced a price increase for its hydrogen peroxide and sodium chlorate ranges. Effective as of October 1st, 2019, or as contract terms allow, Arkema will raise the price for its hydrogen peroxide range by 30 €/DMT and for its sodium chlorate by 30€/MT in Europe and for the export markets. These price adjustments are necessary to cover increasing electricity and labor costs.



North America Region is the Dominates in the Food and Beverage Sterilizing Agent Industry



Based on the region, the global food & beverage sterilizing agent market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, The Middle East, and Latin America. North America is expected to be the dominating region within the projected period on an account of the growing consumption of packaged or ready to eat food due to the busy lifestyles increasing the working population. Europe is the second largest industry for food & beverage sterilizing agent market followed by Asia-Pacific owing to rising consumer demand for packaged food items.



Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-food-and-beverage-sterilizing-agent-market



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the food & beverage sterilizing agent.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.