New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- "Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes how global food and beverage industry companies' procurement expenditure, business strategies, and practices are set to change in 2012-2013. This report provides data and analysis on category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers in the global food and beverage industry. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A, and e-procurement in the global food and beverage industry. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in the global food and beverage industry, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and sizes.
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Introduction and Landscape
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading global food and beverage industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on buyer expenditure, procurement, and developments within the global food and beverage industry. This report includes key topics such as global food and beverage industry buyer expenditure, and procurement behaviors and strategies. This report identifies the threats and opportunities within the global food and beverage industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global food and beverage industry executives.Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, Canadean created this primary research-based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global food and beverage industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Executives from the global food and beverage industry expect increased levels of consolidation, with 46% of respondents anticipating that there will be either a 'significant increase' or an 'increase' in mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity over the next 12 months.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
M&A activity is expected to increase as a result of the lack of credit availability, increasing cost pressures, new consolidation opportunities, and the weak liquidity position of many small companies. The need to manage new cost or demand pressures, repay debts, comply with procedures, reduce operational expenses, and attain economies of scale, is also expected to drive M&A activity in the global food and beverage industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kerry, Pernod Ricard, Heineken, Anheuser-Busch, China Green, Crown Holdings, The Standards, Productivity and Innovation Board, PreGel, PepsiCo, Al Ain Dairy, Ajinomoto, Olam International, Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery, SABMiller, Jones Soda, U.S. Foodservice, Z Trim Holdings, Cloetta AB, Leaf Holland B.V., CHS, Olam International, Progida Group, Coca-Cola FEMSA, Grupo Tampico, Royal Friesland Campina, Alaska Milk Corporation, Massimo Zanetti Beverage, Sara Lee, Jamba Juice, Talbott Teas, Post Foods, Haoyue Group, Alliance Grain Traders, Glanbia, Premier Foods, Wipro, NourishCo, Tata Global Beverages, Foster's Group Pacific, Samoa Breweries Limited, Key Technology, Nu-Tek Salt, Pall Corporation, Leipurin, Now Foods, Puratos, Nestle, Starbucks, The Bruss Company, Tyson Foods, Smithfield Packing, Smithfield Foods, Uni-President Enterprises, Zhongpin, China Grain Reserves Corp, Priya Food Products, KKR Group, Agro Tech Foods, The Scottish Shellfish Marketing Group, Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Beijing Huiyuan Juice Drinks Food, Ai Ni Group, United Breweries, Bacardi Martini, Amazon Waters, Crown Holdings, Pacific Natural Food, Udi's Healthy Foods, Muller Dairy, First Milk Cheese, Amoy, Albion Seafoods, Maple Leaf Foods, Saputo, Justerini & Brooks, Juvenex, William Grant & Sons USA, GrainCorp's, Barrett Burston Malting, GEA Process Engineering, AHD International, McCormick & Company, Knoll America, Flour Mills, Chuckanut Brewery, Baxters, Alimentos Prosalud, Calbee, Partners, Hiro Sake, China New Borun, Brick Brewing, Halewood International, SXLiquors, Brown-Forman, ConAgra Foods, Kraft Foods, Asahi Group Holdings, Glendale Foods and Calem
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