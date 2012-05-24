Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- Product Synopsis: Reportreserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Food,Beverages & Tobacco Industry



“Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012–2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Food and Beverage Industry ” is a new report by Canadean that analyzes how global food and beverage industry companies’ media spending, marketing, sales strategies and practices, and business planning, are set to change in 2012–2013. This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of global food and beverage suppliers and how spending by suppliers will change, providing insight into global marketing behaviour. In addition, the report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers and M&A activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.”



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean’s exclusive panel of 210 leading global food and beverage industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global food and beverage industry suppliers’ media spending, marketing and sales strategies, and practices and business planning within the global food and beverage industry. This report includes key topics such as media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges, and sales tactics of leading suppliers within the global food and beverage industry. The report also identifies suppliers’ future growth, M&A, and investment expectations.Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives’ attitude and changing behaviours, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, Canadean created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global food and beverage industry.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Executives from the global food and beverage industry expect increased levels of consolidation, with 46% of respondents anticipating that there will be either a ‘significant increase’ or an ‘increase’ in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities over the next 12 months.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

M&A activity is expected to increase as a result of the lack of credit availability, increasing cost pressures, new consolidation opportunities, and the weak liquidity position of many small companies. The need to manage new cost or demand pressures, repay debts, comply with procedures, reduce operational expenses, and attain economies of scale, is also expected to drive M&A activity in the global food and beverage industry.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Key Features and Benefits

Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations in 2012 and make informed business decisions.



Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.



Uncover key challenges and opportunities and identify key actions required to maintain and win buyer business.



Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how buyer budgets are changing and the direction of spend in the future.



Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer’s changing needs.



Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the behaviour and changing strategies of industry buyers.



Key Market Issues

Global food and beverage industry respondents identify China to be the most important region for growth among emerging markets, along with India and the Middle East. Furthermore, India and the Middle East are considered the two most important emerging markets by respondents from food manufacturing companies, while India and Brazil are identified as the two most important emerging markets by respondents from beverage manufacturing companies with strong economic growth in both areas, along with high demand for processed and healthy foods and increased consumption of branded beverages such as wine, beer, coffee, juice, and dairy products among consumers, making them attractive to foreign investors.



Among food manufacturers, 59% of respondents rate ‘responding to pricing pressure’ as the most important business concern in 2012, while 52% highlight ‘cost containment’. Among beverage manufacturers, ‘responding to pricing pressure’ and ‘market uncertainty’ are considered the most significant business challenges in 2012, according to 65% and 48% of respective respondents.



The average size of the, annual marketing budget of global food and beverage industry supplier respondents is estimated to be US$3.5 million, as compared to US$2.5 million in 2011 and US$1.3 million in 2010.



Of respondents across the global food and beverage industry, 46% are ‘more optimistic’ about revenue growth for their company over the next 12 months than the previous 12 months. Reasons behind this include the expectation of gradual economic recovery in few emerging economies, due to steps taken by respondents to contain costs and re-evaluate strategies to overcome business threats, increased consumer demand towards health and wellness oriented food products and expansion of business operations in foreign locations.



The optimism level in the global food manufacturing sector is expected to be fuelled by increased consumer demand towards health and wellness oriented food products. In the case of global beverage manufacturing sector, it is due to an increased customer demand in emerging markets mainly China and India, demand for organic products, and adoption of sustainable sourcing strategies by beverage companies.



Key Highlights

‘Corporate and brand websites’ and ‘email and newsletters’ are expected to register the highest investment, as identified by 43% and 42% of respective respondents. Conversely, ‘outdoor’ advertisement, ‘newspaper’, ‘radio’, and ‘television and video’ are expected to attract the least investment.



‘Customer retention’, ‘brand building or awareness’, and increasing ‘online presence’ are identified as key marketing aims for global food and beverage industry supplier respondents, with 62%, 43%, and 33% of industry respondents expressing that these were very important aims.



66% of food manufacturer respondents project an increase in investment toward ‘new product development’, with an increasing focus on new flavors and product features.



The most significant strategies that respondents from global food and beverage supplier companies will employ in 2012 are to ‘focus sales efforts on generating new business’ and to ‘invest in brand building’, as agreed by 49% and 45% of industry supplier respondents respectively.



According to 37% of respondents from food manufacturing companies, and 33% from beverage manufacturing companies, headcounts in their organizations in 2012 are expected to increase steadily by up to 2%. However, 34% of respondents from food manufacturing companies and 36% from beverage manufacturing companies anticipate ‘no change’ in recruitment activity in 2012, which indicates that slow economic development in developed countries and market uncertainty could reduce recruitment activity."



