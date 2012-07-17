Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: New Consumer Technology Solutions Impact Opportunities and Budgets - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Demand, Budgets, and Key Markets for Innovative Technology is a new report by that analyzes future expectations about the significance of new technology in the global food and beverage industry. The report provides readers with a definitive analysis of the industry outlook and explores the impact of innovative technologies on the growth of the global food and beverage industry. In addition, the report examines and analyzes the key growth markets for innovative technologies in 2012-2013, the use of intelligent packaging, technology spending activity, the use of nanotechnology, and technology transfer in the industry. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, and company type and size.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from exclusive panel of leading global food and beverage industry executives. The report examines overall growth in demand for innovative technologies and the key benefits of using innovative technologies, including key influencers responsible for adopting innovative technologies. This report identifies the leading technologies used in the global food and beverage processing and the key drivers influencing the implementation of new technology. In addition, this report includes definitive assessment of intelligent packaging, nanotechnology and technology transfer growth outlook. Furthermore, the report reveals the future budget allocations for new technology by global food and beverage industry buyer and supplier companies. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives’ attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, Canadean created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global food and beverage industry.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The projected average global annual procurement budget for buyer respondents is US$173 million in 2012-2013.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The key drivers which are influential in the implementation of nanotechnology are ‘helps in extending shelf life’ and ‘enhances food safety’, as identified by 57% of food manufacturers each.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

“Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Demand, Budgets and Key Markets for Innovative Technology” is a new report that analyzes future expectations about the significance of new technology in the global food and beverage industry. The report provides readers with a definitive analysis of the industry outlook and explores the impact of innovative technologies on the growth of the global food and beverage industry. In addition, the report examines and analyzes the key growth markets for innovative technologies in 2012-2013, the use of intelligent packaging, technology spending activity, the use of nanotechnology, and technology transfer in the industry. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, and company type and size.



Key Features and Benefits

Projects industry trends and new technology growth expectations in 2012-2013, and studies various technology oriented food and beverage types, and the growing demand for nanotechnology in the food and beverage industry.



Reveals future budget allocations for new technology and the variations in the portion of budget allocation for nanotechnology, categorized by company type, region, and company size.



Uncovers key challenges and drivers in implementing technology transfer solution, and analyzes the change in demand for technology transfer in 2012-2013.



Perceive the significance of active and intelligent packaging and understand demand growth for packaging materials.



Review the level of implementation of nanotechnology in the global food and beverage industry and evaluation of key drivers in implementing nanotechnology solutions in 2012-2013.



Key Market Issues

Across the global food and beverage industry, 57%, 45% and 44% of respective respondents identify ‘packaging’, ‘preparation or production’, and ‘marketing’ as operational areas projected to demonstrate increased use of technology in 2012-2013.



Overall 62% of global food manufacturers identify ‘pasteurization’ as the most widely used technology in food processing, followed by ‘high-pressure processing’ and ‘UV treatment’ as identified by 41% and 28% of respondents respectively.



‘Consumer convenience’, ‘safety and traceability’ and ‘environmental concerns’ emerge as key drivers of active and intelligent packaging for global food and beverage industry suppliers.



According to global food manufacturers, packaging materials such as ‘recyclable plastics’, ‘paper and board’, and ‘degradable plastics’ are expected to record increased demand in 2012-2013.



Overall, 60% of respondents identify ‘food and beverage packaging’ as the most important area projected to record increased use of technology transfer in 2012-2013, followed by ‘new product development’ and ‘food processing’ as identified by 54% and 51% of respondents respectively.



Key Highlights

According to survey results, the top three innovative technologies used in food and beverage processing are ‘pasteurization’, ‘high-pressure processing’, and ‘UV treatment’.



Survey results show that, 48% of supplier respondents identify ‘dairy’ as the product segment most likely to record increased use of processing technologies in 2012-2013 followed by ‘soft drinks’ and ‘prepared meals’ as identified by 35% and 32% of respective respondents.



‘Cost savings’, ‘development of new products’, ‘operational efficiency’, and ‘market demand’ are instrumental in the implementation of new technology within their organizations.



According to global food and beverage manufacturers, ‘cold storage technology’ and ‘shelf life extension technology’ are considered key packaging technologies.



Overall, 20% of global food and beverage manufacturer respondents plan to allocate between 5%-10% of their total procurement budget towards technology solutions in 2012-2013.



To view table of contents for this market reports please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/85994/global-food-and-beverage-survey-2012-2013-new-consumer-technology-solutions-impact-opportunities-and-budgets.html