Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Expected to Reach USD 1,074 Million by 2025, Driven by Rising Demand for Confectionery and Processed Foods

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2024 -- The report titled "Food Anti-Caking Agents Market by Type (Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds, Silicon Dioxide, and Microcrystalline Cellulose), Application (Seasonings and Condiments, Bakery, Dairy, and Soups and Sauces), Source & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" reveals that the market size for food anti-caking agents was estimated to be USD 822 million in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 1.074 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure



Key Drivers of Growth:



One of the primary factors driving the food anti-caking agents industry is the increasing gap between cocoa butter demand and supply. Additionally, the growth in consumption of confectionery and processed foods, coupled with a rise in the demand for clean label food products, has contributed to the market's expansion.



Impact of COVID-19 on Supply and Demand:



The report highlights the shifting dynamics of supply and demand for food anti-caking agents globally in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic led to uncertainties related to prices, affecting the market. Palm oil, a major globally produced oil type, faced disruptions in production and trade due to lockdowns and demand drops. Efforts were made to stabilize the market, and exemptions were granted in various countries to allow the sector to continue operations with minimal capacity.



Calcium Compounds Segment Dominates:



The market is dominated by the calcium compounds segment, projected to maintain the highest market share during the forecast period. Calcium compounds find applications in various products such as salt, baking powder, and confectioner's sugar, contributing to their strong market presence.



Seasoning and Condiments Segment Witnessing High Growth:



The report identifies the seasoning and condiments segment as the fastest-growing application for food anti-caking agents. These agents play a crucial role in seasoning and condiments, reflecting the increasing demand in this category.



North America Leading Market Share:



North America is estimated to be the largest market for food anti-caking agents. The region's dominance is attributed to high consumption levels and a continuous rise in demand for a diverse range of food ingredients and premixes in various food products and applications.



Make an Inquiry



Key Players in the Market:



Major vendors in the global food anti-caking agents market include Evonik Industries AG (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Brenntag AG (Germany), Univar Solutions Inc. (US), and Solvay SA (Belgium).



The comprehensive report provides valuable insights into market trends, growth drivers, and regional dynamics, offering a detailed analysis for stakeholders in the food anti-caking agents industry.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441