Global Food Colors Market 2018: New Research Outlook by Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research (http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com) "Global Food Colors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Share and Forecast, 2011 - 2018", the global food colors market was worth USD 1,614.6 million in 2011 and is expected to reach 2,153.5 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2011 to 2018. Europe is expected to acquire 32.6% of the global food colors market revenue in 2018 followed by Asia Pacific.



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Food colorants are part of the larger food additives market, which was estimated to be worth over USD 25 billion in 2011. Colorants are added in foods and beverages in order to impart a desired shade of color, improve its visual perception and provide certain health benefits for the consumers. The global consumption of food colorants are estimated to be over 49.6 kilo tons in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2013 to 2018.



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Increasing consumption of processed and frozen foods, especially in Asia Pacific and Latin America and new applications in baked foods, confectionaries, beers and other alcoholic beverages are expected to drive colorant demand over the next five years. Although the market has traditionally been dominated by synthetic colors, growing consumer demand for natural ingredients such as lycopene, beta carotene, lutein, and curcumin is expected to be the major market trend in the coming years.



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The food colorants market is moderately concentrated and highly competitive. The market also displays some oligopolistic characteristics; some key participants in the food colors industry include BASF, Danisco, Sensient, DSM, CHR Hansen, Givaudan and so on.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of food color industry in the global scenario. This research provides in-depth analysis of types of food colors and its sale and trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major applications of the global food colors market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the demand of food colors. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the various opportunities in the food color market on the basis of its applications across sectors.



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