Global Food Encapsulation Market Is About to Grow $42 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The report “Global Food Encapsulation Market (2012 – 2017) - By Types, Functions, Applications, Ingredients, Shell Materials, Packaging, & Geography: Trends & Forecasts” defines and segments the global food encapsulation market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenue for food encapsulation. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the global food encapsulation markets with analysis of trends, opportunities, and challenges. The market is segmented and revenue are forecasted on the basis of Types, Functions, Applications, Ingredients, Shell Materials, Packaging, and Geography.



Encapsulation technique involves mainly two parts; core material and shell material. The core material is protected against external factors. Different techniques performing encapsulation are spray drying, spray chilling, molecular inclusion, coacervation, and extrusion. As per the customer requirement, the delivery of the food ingredients is done. For example, strawberry flavor drink mix will release instantaneously upon dissolution with water. On the contrary, salt application on meat shows a slower discharge when heated in microwave.



The report, Global Food Encapsulation Market by Types, Functions, Applications, Ingredients, Shell Materials, Packaging, and Geography: Trends and Forecasts (2012-2017), provide the information regarding the most up-to-date information on quantities of different types of encapsulation techniques, market values, as well as on industry structures. It provides a particular insight into the world of food encapsulation as intermediates and as end products. This report is helpful to support decision-makers in the industry by providing background information to be considered and to be used in deciding the growth strategy.



The report also describes the food encapsulation market by Types, Functions, Applications, Ingredients, Shell Materials, Packaging, and Geography. The report is also segmented based on the geography such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Market forecasts are provided for each region for the period of 2012 through 2017. Information contained in the report includes market sizes, revenue forecasts, market and product trends, and regulations. Competitive information includes key developments, strategies deployed to win, M&A, and JV of key players. The report profiles leading companies such as Advanced BioNutrition Corporation (U.S.), ABCO Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Aveka Group (U.S.), Blue California (U.S.), Balchem Corporation (U.S.), Coating Place Inc. (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Encapsys Microencapsulation (U.S.), FrieslandCampina Kievit (The Netherlands), Firmenich Inc. (Switzerland), GAT Food Essentials GmbH (Austria), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.), Karmat Coating Industries Ltd (Israel), LycoRed Ltd (U.K.), Maxx Performance Inc. (U.S.), PharmachemLabs (U.S.), Particle Dynamics Inc. (U.S.), Symrise AG (Germany), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), and Taste Tech Ltd (U.K.).



