Global Food Flavors Market Set to Reach USD 21.3 Billion by 2027, Fueled by Customized Blends and Sustainable Trends

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2024 -- The global Food Flavors Market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, expanding from USD 18.0 billion in 2022 to USD 21.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5%, according to a comprehensive research report by MarketsandMarkets. The report delves into various aspects, including labeling, forms, types, applications, and regional trends in the food flavors industry.



Customization Trends Driving Market Growth:



The market is experiencing rapid expansion with the introduction of customized flavor blends by global manufacturers. Seeking new revenue streams, companies are launching products tailored to consumer preferences. For instance, Blue Pacific Flavors recently unveiled an alcohol-inspired flavors platform, recreating alcoholic beverage tastes without alcohol. Givaudan and Manus Bio introduced "BioNootkatone," meeting the demand for sustainable, natural citrus flavors. These customized blends are enhancing the appearance and flavor of food and beverage products.



Shift in Demand for Natural and Sustainable Flavors:



Consumer preferences for natural and sustainable flavors are driving the market. The demand for international flavors has increased, leading to the introduction of new flavor-infused products. Consumers are keen on experiencing diverse flavors with an emphasis on natural ingredients. The report cites a survey indicating that a significant percentage of adults prioritize foods made with clean ingredients, influencing their purchasing decisions.



Technological Advancements in the Flavor Industry:



Technological advancements, including the use of artificial intelligence to understand consumer perceptions and new extraction technologies, are creating growth opportunities. Supercritical carbon dioxide extraction and solid-liquid extraction (SLE) technology are being employed, with companies like Kerry Group introducing advanced citrus extraction technology. These technological innovations contribute to the production of highly concentrated extracts.



Health Impacts of Synthetic Flavors:



Concerns about the safety and health implications of synthetic flavors, including potential impacts on children's behavior and development, are growing. Some studies suggest associations between artificial food colors and childhood attention issues. The consumption of synthetic flavors is linked to various health hazards, such as allergies, hypersensitivity, and gastrointestinal issues, which are impeding the expansion of the food flavors market.



Regional Insights - North America Dominates:



In 2021, North America emerged as the dominant market for food flavors, driven by the increasing demand for processed and functional food products. The region's growth is attributed to the thriving food and beverage processing industry and the popularity of functional foods. Key players like ADM, Sensient, and Synergy Flavors contribute to the region's dominance, continuously upgrading their product portfolios.



