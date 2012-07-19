Recently published research from Canadean, "Global Food Industry Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- "Global Food Industry Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes how global food manufacturer industry companies' procurement expenditure, business strategies, and practices are set to change in 2012-2013. This report provides data and analysis on category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers in the global food manufacturing industry. The report also identifies future growth of food manufacturers and suppliers, M&A, and e-procurement in the global food manufacturing industry. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in the global food manufacturers' industry, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading global food manufacturer industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on buyer expenditure, procurement, and developments within the global food manufacturers' industry. This report includes key topics such as global food manufacturers' industry expenditure and procurement behaviors and strategies. This report identifies the threats and opportunities within the global food manufacturing industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global manufacturer industry executives.Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, Canadean created this primary research-based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global food manufacturers' industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Executives from global food manufacturer companies expect increased levels of consolidation in their industry over the next 12 months, with 45% of respondents anticipating at least some increase in M&A activity. Furthermore, 35% of respondents expect 'no change' in M&A activity over the next 12 months.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kerry, PernodRicard, China Green, Crown Holdings, The Standards, Productivity and Innovation Board, PreGel, PepsiCo, Al Ain Dairy, Ajinomoto, Olam International, Z Trim Holdings, Cloetta AB, Leaf Holland B.V., CHS, Progida Group, Post Foods, Haoyue Group, Alliance Grain Traders, Glanbia, Premier Foods, Wipro, NourishCo, Key Technology, Nu-Tek Salt, Pall Corporation, Leipurin, Now Foods, Puratos, Nestle, Starbucks, The Bruss Company, Tyson Foods, Smithfield Packing, Smithfield Foods, Uni-President Enterprises, Zhongpin, China Grain Reserves Corp, Priya Food Products, KKR Group, Agro Tech Foods, The Scottish Shellfish Marketing Group, Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Pacific Natural Food, Udi's Healthy Foods, Muller Dairy, First Milk Cheese, Amoy, Albion Seafoods, Maple Leaf Foods, Saputo, Justerini& Brooks, Juvenex, William Grant & Sons USA, GrainCorp's, Barrett Burston Malting, GEA Process Engineering, AHD International, McCormick & Company, Knoll America, Flour Mills, Baxters, AlimentosProsalud, Calbee, Partners, Brown-Forman, ConAgra Foods, Kraft Foods, Asahi Group Holdings, Glendale Foods, IMCD, Nutrivis, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, Barakat Quality Plus, DuPont and Calem
