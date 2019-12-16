Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- The research report - Global Food Irradiation Market -Report By Market Size, Industry Analysis, Share, Revenue - by Stratagem Market Insights offers precise analytical information about the Food Irradiation market. The report identifies top players in the global market and divides the market into several parameters such as major drivers market strategies and imposing growth of the key players. Worldwide Food Irradiation Industry also offers a granular study of the market dynamics, segmentation, revenue, share forecasts and allows you to make superior business decisions.



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Food irradiation is a technology, which improves shelf life and safety of food by reducing or eliminating microorganism and insects present in the food. The process exposes food and food packaging to ionizing radiation. Food irradiation has been approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Food irradiation is a process in which gamma rays, electron beam, and X-rays are used to sterilize, disinfect, and preserve food. Irradiation helps to reduce food spoilage by insects, bacteria, and parasites.



Top Key Players :

Sterigenics International, Inc.

Gray Star, Inc.

Ionisos SA.

Nordion Inc.

Reviss Services Ltd.

Sadex Corporation

Scantech Sciences, Inc.

Steris Isomedix Services

Phytosan S.A. De C.

Tecleor LLC.



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Market Dynamics :

Prevention against food borne diseases is a major factor leading to increasing demand for food irradiation technology. The technology eliminates bacteria and other microorganism, which cause diseases such as food poisoning and other illness. For instance, according to World Health Organization, globally 600 million or almost 1 in 10 people in the world, fall ill after consuming contaminated food in 2015. Of these, 420 000 people die, including 125 000 children under the age of 5 years.

However, lack of consumer awareness about food irradiation and high cost of food irradiation method are major factors restraining growth of the market.

Asia Pacific held significant market share in the global food irradiation market due to increasing consumer acceptance and regulations and policies related to consumption of irradiated food. For instance in 2005, China Ministry of Agriculture approved food irradiation in China for meat, spices, fruits, and vegetables. In addition to this, in food irradiation technology it kill or destroy micro-organisms such as viruses, insects and bacteria. It prevent germination and sprouting of onions, potatoes and garlic.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of food irradiation market, market size (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2018 – 2025), considering 2017 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles leading players in the global food irradiation market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include, Food Technology Service, Inc., Sterigenics International, Inc., Gray Star, Inc., Ionisos SA., Nordion Inc., Reviss Services Ltd., Sadex Corporation, Scantech Sciences, Inc., Steris Isomedix Services, Phytosan S.A. De C., and Tecleor LLC.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global food irradiation market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, food irradiation manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global food irradiation market.



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About Stratagem Market Insights:

Stratagem Market Insights is a management consulting organization providing market intelligence and consulting services worldwide. We bring the expertise of consultants with an cumulative industry experience of more than 70 years. The firm has been providing quantified B2B research and currently offers services to over 350+ customers worldwide. Our reports cover various end-use industries such as Aerospace and Defense, Agriculture, Food and Beverages, Automotive, Chemicals and Materials, Consumer Goods and Retail, Electronics, Energy, Mining, and Utilities, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing and Construction, Services, and Healthcare, and ICT.



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