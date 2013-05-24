Global Food Safety Initiative Compliance Must Include eNotifications by TraceGains

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- TraceGains gives management a tool to organize hardcopy versions of needed standards, and to demonstrate the company’s overall commitment to continuous improvement. They can provide a method to monitor ongoing supplier performance, document audits, and maintain company's approved supplier list. Ongoing tracking and monitoring allows risk assessment of raw and packaging materials to be efficiently conducted over time. Management and Compliance modules help manage suppliers at the company, lot, and ingredient attribute levels.



TraceGains provides many tools to help automate processes and procedures to Automate Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) compliance that food industry leaders may need to prevent costly and labor-intensive manual tasks.



Additionally, TraceGains allows for storage and retrieval of ingredient specifications which makes regulatory compliance less painful; assists with per-load validation using supplier COA data. TraceGains helps maintain document control and automatically manages the process of updating by using system generated eNotifications, which instruct suppliers to upload new documents based on individual expiration dates. The ActionForms automate retrieval of allergen information for each raw material for every supplier. Allergen dashboard quickly identifies allergen issues by supplier and/or ingredient.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



