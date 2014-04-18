Global Food Safety Products Market and Food Safety Testing Market 2010 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of the food safety products and food safety testing market in a global scenario. The report provides in- depth analysis for each product along with market estimates and forecast from 2010 to 2018 in terms of revenues. Key regions covered for analysis include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The research provides in-depth analysis of food safety products manufacturers, sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography.



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The report covers all the major segments of the global food safety products and testing market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The report also covers the global food safety testing market by contaminants like pathogens, pesticides, GMOs, toxins and other contaminants and also includes market estimates and forecast from 2010 to 2018 in terms of number of tests conducted, and revenues along with factors affecting each contaminant. As pathogens are the biggest contaminants for which food safety tests are being conducted, report has analyzed the pathogens market based on its types such as listeria, salmonella, E.Coli, campylobacter and other pathogens.



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The report also covers food safety testing market based on various food types including processed food, dairy products and other food types such as meat and poultry and fresh & frozen fruits & vegetables.



The report also provides an in depth analysis of the technologies used for food safety testing and further provides market estimates and forecast for each technology used from 2010 to 2018. We have used secondary research for deriving our market numbers for each segment of the research report and further validated our analysis with C-level executives of major companies operating in the food safety products and testing market.



Company profiles included in the report provides, company and financial overview, strategies adopted by the companies and their recent developments. Some of the major companies included in this report are Biocontrol Systems Incorporated, Thermofischer Scientific, Biomerieux SA, Roka Bioscience, 3M Company, Agilent Technologies Incorporated, Bio-Rad Laboratories Incorporated, Douglas Scientific, IDDEX Laboratories INC, EL DU Pont De Nemours & Co. and Ecolab Incorporated.



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Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



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