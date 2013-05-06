Global Food Safety Resource Centre Announces TraceGains Webinar on May 9

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Global Food Safety Resource Centre Inc. announced TraceGains Webinar entitled, “Practical Aspects of a Successful Supplier Control Program” on May 9th, 2013, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM EST. Link to register: http://is.gd/trcilles. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.



Supply chain risks are everywhere with suppliers and their suppliers, ingredients and raw materials, in the warehouse and on the plant floor, and in finished goods. TraceGains’ webinar will address some of these concerns. Topics to be discussed include implications of the FSMA and GFSI on supply chain management, defining supplier base characteristics, establishing vendor control parameters, designing a custom vendor program for food safety and quality as well as auditing and evaluating vendor performance.



David Schauf, VP of Quality for Illes Seasonings will present how industry leaders can learn to properly design, implement, and manage an effective supplier and control program. Schauf is the Vice President of Quality for Illes Seasonings and Flavors based in Carrollton, Texas. He is responsible for Quality Systems and Food Safety Programs, and also functions as Technical Adviser to the Operations and R&D Departments.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



