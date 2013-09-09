Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Food Safety Testing Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Food Safety Testing market to grow at a CAGR of 7.01 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of stringent regulations and quality standards. The Global Food Safety Testing market has also been witnessing the increasing use of rapid testing methods to detect pathogens. However, the lack of compliance to food safety regulations and standards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Food Safety Testing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Europe, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Food Safety Testing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Bureau Veritas SA, DNV Group, Intertek Group plc, and SGS SA.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Accugen Laboratories Inc., Adpen Laboratories Inc., Avomeen Analytical Services, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Campden BRI, EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins US, Genon Laboratories Ltd., Idexx Laboratories Inc., MVTL Laboratories Inc., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Spectro Analytical Labs Ltd., and 3M Co.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Bureau Veritas SA, DNV Group, Intertek Group plc, and SGS SA.; Accugen Laboratories Inc., Adpen Laboratories Inc., Avomeen Analytical Services, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Campden BRI, EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins US, Genon Laboratories Ltd., Idexx Laboratories Inc., MVTL Laboratories Inc., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Spectro Analytical Labs Ltd., and 3M Co.



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