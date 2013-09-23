Global Food Service Equipments Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2013 - 2019)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Food service equipments are useful in transporting and dispensing or serving prepared foods in restaurants. Food service equipments include all types of commercial equipments in kitchens used for preparation, refrigeration storage, and food holding & serving. The four basic categories into which food service equipments are classified are cleaning, cooking, food preparation and refrigeration. These four areas are needed in hospitality business like hotels and restaurants.



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The types of food service equipments depend on type of commercial eatery. For example, though all kitchens require oven, not all kitchens will require same size of oven. Electric dishwashers are used in majority of restaurants although some restaurants may use hand wash. Soda dispensers, Milk shake mixers and coffee makers are other most common food service equipments. With the rising trends of dining out, food service equipments industry has been experiencing a direct growth. Increase in self service cafeteria chains has also been driving food service equipments market.



Also increasing demand of quick service by customers has led to growth of the food service equipments industry. The major restraint of food service equipments market can be accounted by the fact that many hotels do not invest in labor-saving equipments as junior hotel staff are available at much cheaper rates. Also benefits such as high sea sale and bonded ware house are not allowed to some of foreign companies. The key entry strategy for food service equipments market is that the manufacturers should meet the client expectations on landed price, warranty period, and timelines.



Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of food service equipments market trailed by U.S. and Europe. Lately Asia-Pacific has been showing relatively quicker growth and is expected to be the dominant markets in terms of price competitiveness and continuous expansion. Some of the key players of food service and equipments market include Tupperware Brands Corp., Libbey Inc., San Jamar, LG Pvt. Ltd, Morphy Richards, Seimens Ltd, Vollrath Co., Manitowoc Company Inc., Cambro, and Alto Shaam.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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