Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- "Global Food Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Food Industry " is a new report by Canadean that analyzes how global food industry supplier companies' media spending, marketing, sales strategies and practices, and business planning, are set to change in 2012-2013. This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of global food industry suppliers and how spending by suppliers will change, providing insight into global marketing behaviour. In addition, the report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers and M&A activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and size."
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of 152 leading global food industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global food industry suppliers' media spending, marketing and sales strategies, and practices and business planning within the global food industry. This report includes key topics such as media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges, and sales tactics of leading suppliers within the global food industry. The report also identifies suppliers' future growth, M&A, and investment expectations.Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviours, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, Canadean created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global food industry.
Executives from the global food industry expect increased levels of consolidation, with 45% of respondents anticipating that there will be either a 'significant increase' or an 'increase' in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities over the next 12 months.
M&A activity is expected to increase as a result of margin pressure on manufacturers, shortage of skilled labour, increasing cost pressures, new consolidation opportunities, and the weak liquidity position of many small companies. The need to manage new cost or demand pressures, repay debts, comply with procedures, reduce operational expenses, and attain economies of scale, is also expected to drive M&A activity in the global food industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kerry, Pernod Ricard, China Green, Crown Holdings, The Standards, Productivity and Innovation Board, PreGel, PepsiCo, Al Ain Dairy, Ajinomoto, Olam International, Z Trim Holdings, Cloetta AB, Leaf Holland B.V., CHS, Progida Group, Post Foods, Haoyue Group, Alliance Grain Traders, Glanbia, Premier Foods, Wipro, NourishCo, Key Technology, Nu-Tek Salt, Pall Corporation, Leipurin, Now Foods, Puratos, Nestle, Starbucks, The Bruss Company, Tyson Foods, Smithfield Packing, Smithfield Foods, Uni-President Enterprises, Zhongpin, China Grain Reserves Corp, Priya Food Products, KKR Group, Agro Tech Foods, The Scottish Shellfish Marketing Group, Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Pacific Natural Food, Udi's Healthy Foods, Muller Dairy, First Milk Cheese, Amoy, Albion Seafoods, Maple Leaf Foods, Saputo, Justerini& Brooks, Juvenex, William Grant & Sons USA, GrainCorp's, Barrett Burston Malting, GEA Process Engineering, AHD International, McCormick & Company, Knoll America, Flour Mills, Baxters, AlimentosProsalud, Calbee Partners, Brown-Forman, ConAgra Foods, Kraft Foods, Asahi Group Holdings, Glendale Foods, IMCD, Nutrivis, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, Barakat Quality Plus, DuPont and Calem and Tetra Pak
