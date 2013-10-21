Global Forage Feed Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Forage is feed for livestock such as cattle, horses, and sheep. Forage is also used for animals such as deer and birds like ostrich and emu. It consists of legumes, grasses, hay, and silage or green-feed, other crops such as cereals and corn harvested as pasture which are grown for domestic and export market. Specialist forage such as chiroy, plantain, lotus, sulla also contributes to this market. The market is segmented as fresh forage and stored forage. Stored forage is harvested as hay (less than 15% moisture) such as small (around 350kg) or large (around 640kg) round bales or in small square bales (25 to 45kg) and in large square bales (850kg). Silage (40 to 75% moisture) can be chopped and packed in plastic bags, or unchopped and packed in long plastic tubes. Processed forage is sold as alfalfa processed in small cubes for the export market or as small-bale haylage for the coastal horse market. Young herbage is the highest-quality and most digestible forage. Forage is useful in soil conservation and thus they are used in crop rotation to improve soil structure.



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Rise of the consumer’s interest for grass fed beef is one of the contributors driving this market. The global food supply is driven by domestic animals which in turn driving the forage feed market. Rising demand of substitute such as sugar beet pulp or straw providing physically effective fiber sources with lower feed cost is one of the factors constraining the growth of the market. Canada is the leading producer of high quality Alfalfa. The United States is also one of the leading producers of the forage followed by China and Australia. Regions such as Britain and Ireland are one of the leading producers of forage in Europe. Asia pacific regions such as South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, and India are the potential hotbeds of market for consumption in near future. China is largest market for its own domestic forage. Japan being the largest market for U.S. and Australian exporters is at matured stage.



Some of the market players in this industry are Asa Products Pty Ltd, Harpers Home Mix, Hindustan Animal Feed, Hengdian Group, Grass Co. Ltd., J.D. Heiskell & Co., Land O’Lakes Farmland Feed, NWF agriculture and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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