Global Forensic Audit Market 2022, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by TBRC

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- The forensic audit market consists of sales of forensic audit services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that apply auditing and investigative skills to situations that may have legal implications. A forensic audit is an examination and evaluation of a firm's or individual's financial, compliance, background information and other types of information, to use as evidence in a court of law or legal proceedings. Examples of forensic audits' use range from prosecuting a party for fraud, embezzlement or other financial claims, to distributing assets during separation or divorce proceedings, although the vast majority of the market is business to business (B2B).



The forensic audit market is segmented by end-use industry, by type of investigation and by geography.



By End-Use Industry- The forensic audit market can be segmented by end-use industry

a) Financial Services

b) Mining And Oil & Gas

c) Manufacturing

d) Healthcare

e) Other Services

f) Others



Financial services was the largest segment of the forensic audit market by end use industry in 2018 at 38.5%. The financial services segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3%.



By Type Of Investigation – The forensic audit market can be segmented by type of investigation

a) Event And Data Analysis

b) Regulatory Investigations

c) Cross Border Investigations

d) Corruption And Bribery Investigation

e) Accounting, Malpractice And Securities Investigation

f) Other Forensic Audit Services



Event and data analysis was the largest segment of the forensic audit market by type of investigation in 2018 at 18.1%. The event and data analysis segment are also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8%.



North America was the largest market for a forensic audit, accounting for 42.0% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then other regions. Going forward, Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region in the forensic audit market.



Major competitors of Global Forensic Audit Market are Ernst & Young Global Limited, PwC, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, KPMG International, BDO Global.



