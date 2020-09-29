Global Formaldehyde Market Study Report 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Formaldehyde Market Study Report and Market Model.



Formaldehyde is a naturally occurring organic compound. In industry, formaldehyde is manufactured by the catalytic oxidation of methanol. It is an important precursor to many chemical and other materials. Urea-formaldehyde, melamine-formaldehyde and phenol-formaldehyde resins accounted for more than 60% of the world consumption of formaldehyde in 2019.



In 2019, Asia Pacific was the world's largest formaldehyde manufacturer, both in terms of volume and value, followed by Europe and North America. The global formaldehyde demand is led by Asia-Pacific, owing to the strong demand from key end-use applications. Over 55% of the global formaldehyde is produced in Asia-Pacific. China is the largest manufacturers for formaldehyde followed by USA, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands. The region will continue its dominance with strong demand from end use industries.



Global Formaldehyde Market, By Application

- Urea Formaldehyde Resins

- Melamine Formaldehyde Resins

- Phenol-Formaldehyde Resins

- Polyacetal resins

- Methylenebis (4-phenyl isocyanate) (MDI)

- Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA)

- Butanediol

- Pentaerythritol

- Other



The key companies manufacturing Formaldehyde are Hexion, Ercros, Perstorp, Dynea, Synthite Limited, Lanxess, Huntsman International, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, Celanese, and BASF.



The Formaldehyde market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand Supply& Market Analysis

- Formaldehyde Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Formaldehyde Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Application

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Capacity & Production

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



