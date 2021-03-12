DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- Fracking Water Treatment Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



Some of the major factors that are contributing to the growth of the fracking water treatment market size include the expansion of the oil and gas sector and stringent regulations related to the treatment of wastewater generated during mining. Moreover, the strong demand for natural gas, among the residential and industrial industries, increasing consumption of water in the hydraulic fracturing process, along with the rising awareness for preventing groundwater contamination are some other factors that are driving the market growth during the forecast period.



As per the Energy Information Administration (EIA), in 2019, the demand for natural gas around the world has surged by 1.5% when compared with 2018, and the production of natural gas in 2019 has grown with a CAGR of 2.7%. All these factors are bringing growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the high cost of the treatment process of fracking water will hamper the market growth. Moreover, limited application areas of the fracking water treatment is further having a negative impact on the market growth.



Fracking Water Treatment Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Schlumberger Limited

- Halliburton Co.

- Veolia Water Technologies

- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

- Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC

- Filtra Systems

- Oasys Water

- Agua Dulce Technologies, LLC

- Aquatech International LLC

- Industrie De Nora S.p.A.



Application Segment Drivers



On the basis of application, treatment & recycle is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rising shortage of water and growing consumer awareness related to wastewater treatment are the two major factors that are propelling the segment's growth. Additionally, the increasing usage of treated fracking water for secondary purposes such as in road spreading for dust control and de-icing, stream flow augmentation, land application, livestock watering, irrigation, fire protection, and other industrial uses is further supporting the market growth.



Regional Drivers



On the basis of regional coverage, North America is projected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing oil drilling and extraction activities of shale gas projects and the rising number of government regulations for wastewater treatment in this region are the key driver responsible for the regional market growth. As per the Energy Information Administration (EIA), natural gas as a source contributed 31% of the U.S. electric power sector's primary energy consumption for the year 2019. Furthermore, natural gas was the source of approximately 20% of the commercial sector, 24% of the residential sector, and 33% of the industrial sector total energy consumption in the U.S. in 2019. All these factors are further boosting the growth of the market.



Fracking Water Treatment Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Application:



- Treatment & Recycle

- Deep well Injection



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



