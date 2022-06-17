Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size Will Reach Valuation of $ 27,354 Million at CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2028

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2022 -- Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market size is set to surpass USD 27,354 million by 2028, according to a new research report by Intelligence Market Report.



Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market study consists of details related to the market dynamics, the information about which segments within the industry are growing, who are the major players what are their market strategies and shares within the industry. This study offers a detail information on the historical data pointers of the global market as well as market forecasts by region/country for the sectors and subsectors. This includes data related to the market's sales volume, average pricing, revenue generated, the gross margin, trends, historical information, and future dynamics. It provides detailed data on all areas, as well as assessment all segments, categories, for regional and country level market.



This provides companies, individual investors, the key stakeholders, and others with valuable information while evaluating the Fraud Detection and Prevention market. The trend in global industry is investigated to gain a better knowledge of the present or future market scenario. Since the data we provide in the report is from the supply side of the industry hence the provided data gives information on the year-on-year growth for major regions and verticals within the industry. To maintain highest level of accuracy we keep a tight check on the methodology we use. We conduct interviews and desk research to make sure all the figures and tables are in line to market scenario.



The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market:

Callsign Inc.

DataVisor, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Featurespace Limited

Feedzai Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

Forter, Ltd.

GB Group plc

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group

NICE Ltd.

OneSpan Inc.

Ping Identity Corporation

Riskified Ltd.

SAS Institute Inc.

ThreatMark s.r.o.

Visa Inc. (CyberSource Corporation)



Market Segmentation

The report also includes a general overview of the core industry, including classification and definition, as well as the structure of the supply and demand chain. Global marketing data, competitive climate surveys, growth rates, and critical development status are all part of the research. The study investigates the industry's growth goals and initiatives, as well as cost awareness and manufacturing procedures. The Fraud Detection and Prevention research report discusses market segmentation by product type, application, end-user, and geography.



By solution:

- fraud analytics

- authentication

- others



By scale of end user:

- large enterprises

- small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)



By end user:

- BFSI

- telecom

- retail

- healthcare

- manufacturing

- others



By region:

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World (ROW)



Regional Analysis

Research covers everything from production and consumer ratios to market size and market share, import and export ratios, supply and demand, consumer demand ratios, technological advancements, research and development, infrastructure development, economic growth, and a strong market presence in every region. The Fraud Detection and Prevention market is divided into five regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The research report examines each regional market in depth and sheds light on the key factors that influence it.



Competitive Outlook

The study report integrates modern research approaches such as SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis to provide deeper insights into major players. It also includes crucial data on financial conditions, global positioning, product portfolios, income and gross profit margins, as well as technology and research advancements. The study offers a comprehensive view of the worldwide competitive environment as well as crucial insights into major competitors and their expansion ambitions. The Fraud Detection and Prevention market study focuses on the most significant acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches in the sector.



Table of Content & Major Key Points

PART 1. INTRODUCTION

· Report description

· Objectives of the study

· Market segment

· Years considered for the report

· Currency

· Key target audience

PART 2. METHODOLOGY

PART 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 4. MARKET OVERVIEW

· Introduction

· Drivers

· Restraints

· Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

PART 5. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY SOLUTION

· Fraud analytics

· Authentication

· Others

PART 6. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY SCALE OF END USER

· Large enterprises

· Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

PART 7. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY END USER

· BFSI

· Telecom

· Retail

· Healthcare

· Manufacturing

· Others

PART 8. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY REGION

· North America

· Asia Pacific

· Europe

· Rest of the World (ROW)

PART 9. KEY COMPANIES



