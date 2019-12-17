Global Frozen Food Market 2019, Comprehensive Analysis, Industrial Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently added a premium report on "Frozen Food Market(Type - Raw Material, Half-cooked, and Ready-to-Eat; Consumption - Food Service, and Retail; Distribution Channel - Offline, and Online): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global frozen food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



According to the IGR research analysts, the key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in the number of working women. Food plays an important role, in creating family identities and the preparation of homemade food is part of the communication of devotional love to the family. Results suggest that working time somewhat altered the working women cooking activities during working days thus driving them to convenient food products or frozen food.



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global frozen food market, focuses on the market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth. It provides the market segmentation by type (raw material, half-cooked, and ready-to-eat), by consumption (foodservice and retail) by distribution channel (offline and online) and by region. The frozen food market is witnessing strong growth due to the developments in the retail landscape.



The frozen food has become a core grocery purchase for nearly all consumers along with the purchase of fresh and specialty food options. The trends, such as packaging and shelf-life enhancement, present further growth opportunities for the frozen food market. Due to this, companies in the food market are investing in technologies to store refrigerated or retarded dough, frozen vegetables and meat, partially cooked and fully cooked food for longer durations. Factors such as developments in the retail landscape and technological advancements in cold chain are driving the frozen food market, globally.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



The Asia Pacific is the largest revenue making region for the frozen food market owing to rapid urbanization, growing population and increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of frozen food are driving the growth for frozen food in the region. Furthermore, growing demand and consumption of frozen foods in the developing markets across the Asian countries and rapidly growing retail sector are contributing to the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, the demand in developing regions is driven by an increase in disposable income.



Major Companies in the Global Frozen Foods Market



The key manufacturers featured in the report are Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aryzta A.G., Cargill Incorporated, Kellogg Company, Flower Foods, General Mills Incorporation, Kraft foods Group Inc., JBS S.A., Nestle S.A., and EUROPASTRY S.A.



The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the frozen food market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2019-2025. We also have highlighted future trends in the market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.



