Global Frozen Food Market Projected to Witness a Measurable Downturn; COVID-19 Outbreak Remains a Threat to Growth in the Near Future

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- Frozen food is an excellent alternative to fresh and cooked foods. Convenience is the major factor driving the Frozen Food Market. Other drivers for Frozen Food market are increasing disposable income and growing number of working women.



On the basis of product type market is segmented into frozen vegetables, frozen meat, frozen fish, frozen potatoes, frozen meals, frozen soup. On the basis of geography Frozen food market is segmented into Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Israel, and Iraq.



In Egypt frozen food market is expected to show growth owing to the shift in consumers. Consumption pattern from fresh food to frozen food such as frozen meat. Sales of frozen meat increased due to the increasing unit prices of fresh meat owing to the increasing demand of fresh meat and comparatively less supply of fresh meat. Another trend in the frozen food market is expanding distribution network through supermarkets and also hypermarkets. In Saudi Arabia due to busier lifestyle frozen food market is experiencing sharp growth. Sunbulah Fine Food & Pastries Mfg. launched new variety of puff pastry named Butter Puff Pastry. Another launch was by National Food Co that includes range of marinated chicken. As there is increase in number of women entering workforce and need of convenient food there is rising demand for frozen food. There is growing trend of consumption of frozen food in Algeria due the increasing prices of fresh food such as vegetables and sea food. There is growing demand for frozen food especially in frozen food segment owing to less availability of fresh fish in Algeria.



In Egypt Cairo Poultry Processing is the leading player in the Frozen food market having healthy market share. Varieties of products such as nuggets, wings, crispy chicken, and chicken burgers are offered by the Koki and Americana brands of Cairo Poultry Processing. Cairo Poultry Processing adopted several strategies especially for Koki brand such as establishing strong distribution network, wide range of pack sizes and wide range of prices. In Saudi Arabia National Food Co. is the leading player. National Food Co. adopted strategies such as heavy expenditure on advert¬¬ising and promotion activities. Another strategy adopted by National Food Co. is product expansion such as frozen poultry that includes marinated chicken breasts that further includes four flavours.



National Food Co. also invested heavily in establishing strong distribution network by the easy availability of frozen food at every retail channels. Cascade Marine LLC is the leading player in the frozen food market in United Arab Emirates. Cascade Marine LLC is showing strong growth owing to the strong presence of the company and wide distribution channel in the country. Company also ensures easy accessibility of products in hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores. Company has a broad product portfolio in different sub-segments such as frozen red meat, frozen poultry, frozen potatoes and frozen fish.



Apart from this company also launched various vegetarian products. Cascade Marine LLC also adopted price differentiation strategy by offering products at nominal prices focusing high as well as low income consumers. In Algeria Crustama is the leading player in the frozen food market. Other players in Algeria are Belfrost and Simpex Afric. Tnuva Food Industries is the major player in the Israel. Tnuva launched products such as frozen pastries.



Frozen food market is forecasted to show strong growth in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. As vegetables can replace carbohydrates this increases the growth of Frozen Food Market in Saudi Arabia. In Saudi Arabia frozen food are more affordable than fresh food and also has low fat content in comparison to the fresh food

