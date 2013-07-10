Global Frozen Foods Market - and China Forecast, Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis 2010 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Keeping food below -9.5 degree celsius prevents the growth of microorganisms, which in turn slows down the process of decomposition and makes the food edible for a longer period of time. The major factors driving frozen food market is convenience and changing lifestyle. People today do not have enough time to cook daily. They are looking for food options which can be cooked quickly and require minimum efforts. The market consists of organized as well as unorganized sector. Among all geographies United States is leading the market closely followed by Europe and Asia.



Transparency Market Research @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-frozen-foods-market.html



The report contains the global scenario of Frozen Foods market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Frozen Foods market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



Transparency Market Research Blog @ http://tmrmarketresearch.blogspot.com/