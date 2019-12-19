Global Frozen Meat Market: Outlook, Opportunity, Projects, Application & Company Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on "Frozen Meat Market (Product Type - Beef, Chicken, Lamb, Pork, and Other Product Type; End User - Food Chain Services, Modern Trade, Departmental Stores, Online Stores, and Other End User): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global frozen meat market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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According to the IGR research analysts, the key factor driving the growth of the market is changing lifestyles and food preferences globally. Pre-portioned and trimmed meats save preparation time thus quite a hit among millennials According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, any food stored at exactly 0°F is safe to eat indefinitely. Freezing reduces enzyme activity in meat and stops the growth of bacteria and molds.



Beef Segment is Anticipated to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Segment Over the Forecast Period



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global frozen meat, focuses on market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth. It provides the market segmentation by product (beef, chicken, lamb, pork, and other product types) by end-user (food chain, modern trade, departmental stores, online stores, and other end-users) and by geography. Demand for the beef segment is anticipated to dominate due to the presence of high protein content as compared to other meat forms. The pork segment too is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.



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Asia-Pacific is the Leading Region in the Global Frozen Meat Market



Based on the region the frozen meat market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. The high rate of import and consumption of frozen meat, an increase in the number of food joints, and seasonality boosting the market growth in this region, additionally, Increasing awareness about the importance of healthy products especially among Chinese consumers are estimated to increase the demand for frozen meat in the forecast period.



Key Players in the Market of Frozen Meat



The key players featured in the report are Marfrig Group, Kerry Group Plc., BRF S.A., Associated British Foods Plc., Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Tyson Foods, Inc., Verde Farms, LLC, Cargill Beef, Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat Co., and other companies. In November 2019, Brazilian protein producer Marfrig Global Foods SA has raised its stake in U.S. meatpacker National Beef Packing Company. Marfrig acquired the stake from Jefferies Financial Group Inc for $860 million.



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About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the frozen meat.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.