Global Frozen Pizza Market Professional Survey Report 2019, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Changing Dietary Habits of Consumers is Supporting the Growth of the Industry



The growing demand for convenient food and ready to eat food products is majorly driving the frozen pizza market. Rapidly changing demographics and lifestyles of people due to increasing industrialization and urbanization are increasing the demand for food that is ready to eat and easily consumed. Moreover, the increase in disposable income is expanding the demand for frozen pizza. Furthermore, changing dietary habits of consumers is supporting the growth of the frozen pizza market.



Most of the urban population nowadays prefer fast food such as pizzas for their breakfast. However, growing health concerns associated with the consumption of fast food like pizzas and burgers are the major restraining factor for the growth of the frozen pizza market. Nevertheless, the growing demand for specialty pizzas such as gluten-free pizza and dairy-free pizza is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the frozen pizza market.



Frozen Pizza Market: Segmentation



The frozen pizza market is segmented on the basis of crust, topping and distribution channels. The crusts of frozen pizza are classified into regular thin crust, extra thin crust, deep-dish and other crust types. The regular thin crust segment held the largest market share among the crusts owing to the better eating experience. The toppings of the frozen pizza include meat topping and vegetable topping. Among the toppings the vegetable topping segment dominated the market owing to better taste and low-fat content. The distribution channel for the frozen pizza market includes food chain service and retail. The food chain service segment held the highest market share owing to the availability of a wide range of products and better support services.



Food Chain Service Segment Held the Highest Industry Share



Regionally, North America held the highest market share, dominating the global frozen pizza market. The dominance of the North American market attributed to the fast-paced life and higher spending capacity of individuals in the region. Moreover, the presence of the leading players in the region is expected to boost the growth of the frozen pizza market in North America.



Frozen Pizza Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as McCain Foods Ltd., Hansen Foods, LLC, Daiya Foods Inc., Dr. Oetker GmbH and others are introducing new types and ingredients to cater to the taste of the regional consumer.



