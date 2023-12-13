Global Fruit Fillings Market Expected to Reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2028, Driven by Changing Consumer Preferences and Increased Demand for Natural, Healthier Options

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2023 -- A recent research report by MarketsandMarkets, titled "Fruit Fillings Market by Filling Type, Fruit Type (Berries, Citrus Fruits, Tropical Fruits), Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Ice Cream, Beverages), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028," projects that the global Fruit Fillings market is poised to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from USD 3.0 billion in 2023. This growth is attributed to increased consumer demand for convenient foods, the popularity of on-the-go snacks, and the expanding influence of e-Commerce platforms.



The market's steady growth is further fueled by consumers' inclination towards premium products, their exploration of new cuisines, and a willingness to invest in high-quality, nutritious items with lower calorie and sugar content. This trend is expected to persist, driving the demand for natural, healthier, and tasty food ingredients.



The report details that the segment of fruit fillings without pieces is expected to dominate the market in 2023. These fillings, often in pureed, paste, or sauce formats, offer delicious fruity flavors and essential micronutrients, providing convenience and versatility for use in various food and beverage applications.



Among fruit types, the berries segment is projected to experience the fastest growth, owing to the popularity of berries like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and cranberries. These fruits are commonly used in bakery and confectionery products such as cakes, pastries, pies, and donuts. The increasing production of berries for the food processing industry indicates a growing demand for value-added berry fruit products, contributing to the expansion of the fruit fillings market.



The Asia Pacific region is witnessing the highest growth rate in the Fruit Fillings market. The surge in demand for bakery and confectionery products, coupled with the rise of the middle-class population and increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia, has contributed to the growing demand for fruit fillings in the region.



Key players in the market include Puratos Group (Belgium), Dawn Food Products Inc. (US), Agrana Beteiligungs- AG (Austria), CSM Ingredients (Luxembourg), Bakels Worldwide (Switzerland), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Andros Group (France), Zentis Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany), Rice & Company Inc. (US), and Fruit Filling Inc. (US).



