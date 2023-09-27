Global Fruit Fillings Market Poised for Steady Growth, Predicted to Reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2023 -- According to a recent research report titled "Fruit Fillings Market by Filling Type, Fruit Type (Berries, Citrus Fruits, Tropical Fruits), Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Ice Cream, Beverages), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028," published by MarketsandMarkets, the global fruit fillings market is on track to achieve a value of USD 3.8 billion by 2028, up from USD 3.0 billion in 2023. This growth is projected at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure



The market's ascent can be attributed to several key factors, including increased consumer demand for convenience foods, the growing popularity of on-the-go snacks, and the rise of e-commerce platforms. Furthermore, consumers are showing a preference for premium products and are eager to explore new cuisines. They are willing to invest in high-quality and nutritious products that are low in calories and sugar. This trend is expected to persist, contributing significantly to the market's expansion. Consequently, the fruit fillings market is predominantly driven by shifting consumer preferences and the rising demand for natural, healthier, and flavorful food ingredients.



The research report comprises 388 market data tables and 35 figures spread across 299 pages, with an in-depth table of contents available at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fruit-fillings-market-150631672.html.



Fruit Fillings Market Highlights:



Fruit Fillings without Pieces Segment Leads in 2023: Among the various filling types, fruit fillings without pieces are expected to capture the largest market share in 2023. These fillings, typically in pureed, paste, or sauce formats, offer delightful fruity flavors and essential micronutrients. Their convenience and versatility make them suitable for a wide range of food and beverage applications, contributing to their growing popularity.



Berries Segment Exhibits Rapid Growth: In 2023, the berries segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate among all fruit types in the fruit fillings market. Berries, such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and cranberries, are favored for their unique flavors, nutritional benefits, and vibrant colors. They are commonly used in fruit fillings for bakery and confectionery products, including cakes, pastries, pies, and donuts. The steady increase in berry production for the food processing industry reflects the growing demand for value-added berry-based products, thereby driving the fruit fillings market.



Asia Pacific Emerges as a High-Growth Region: The Asia Pacific region is experiencing the highest growth rate in the fruit fillings market. This growth is attributed to increased demand for bakery and confectionery products and the expansion of the middle-class population, accompanied by rising disposable incomes, in emerging economies like India, China, and Indonesia. Additionally, data from the Institute of Grocery Distribution in 2022 indicates that China's grocery retail market is the largest in the Asia Pacific region and is consistently growing. This expansion of modern retail channels offering a wide range of food and beverage products, coupled with the rising consumption of baked goods, is bolstering the fruit fillings market in the region.



Request for Customization



Leading players in the fruit fillings market include:



Puratos Group (Belgium)

Dawn Food Products Inc. (US)

Agrana Beteiligungs- AG (Austria)

CSM Ingredients (Luxembourg)

Bakels Worldwide (Switzerland)

Barry Callebaut (Switzerland)

Andros Group (France)

Zentis GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Rice & Company Inc. (US)

Fruit Filling Inc. (US).



In summary, the global fruit fillings market is set for robust growth, driven by changing consumer preferences for healthier and tastier food ingredients, with a particular focus on natural and premium products. This market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 3.8 billion by 2028, presenting ample opportunities for industry players and stakeholders alike.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441